Stockholm: Piyush Goyal meets Sweden's Business minister, says Swedish interested to work in India

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met Sweden's Minister for Business, Industry, and Innovation, Ibrahim Baylan and said that the Swedish are "very interested" in India's transport and energy sector.

"Met Ibrahim Baylan, Minister for Business, Industry, and Innovation of Sweden and discussed ways to enhance sharing of path-breaking innovation and technology for the benefit of both nations," Goyal tweeted.

The Swedish minister was interested in increasing the trade relationship between the two nations, said the Union Minister.

Goyal also addressed CEOs of Swedish companies during the 'India-Sweden Business Leaders Roundtable'.

He also shared that more than 200 Swedish companies are working in India today while there were only 170 till last year.

"Sweden is an innovative country. Their companies are doing well in railways and defence. The Swedish are very interested to work in India's Transport and Energy sector," Goyal said.

While talking to ANI, Goyal said, "Technology, when made in Sweden, is costly, but the same technology when made in India, it is cost-effective. So, discussions over various aspects are underway on how Sweden and India can use innovations of both countries to serve Indians and others across the globe."

He also met Anna Hallberg, Minister for Foreign Trade of Sweden. "We discussed specific steps to further boost investment opportunities in India and take the 'Samband/smbNdh' between our countries to the next level," Goyal said in a tweet.

Goyal is leading the official Indian delegation and is accompanied by the CII CEOs delegation. (ANI)

