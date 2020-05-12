Stop BJP workers becoming 'Photo Opportunists', pushing Goa into red zone, says Congress

Margao (Goa) [India], May 12 (ANI): Margao Block Congress President Gopal Naik on Tuesday said that the state government must stop BJP workers from visiting the OPD of South Goa District Hospital to take photographs for seeking cheap publicity.

The crowding of the OPD by the BJP cadres can put Goa in the red zone, he added.

Naik further said: "It is unfortunate that the three times defeated BJP candidate Sharmad Raiturkar along with some others took the opportunity yesterday to take photographs standing alongside the patients in the OPD section of the newly commissioned South Goa District Hospital and posted the said photographs on media and social media platforms."

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane should investigate who authorised the said BJP workers to remain present in the OPD section and in what capacity," he added. (ANI)

