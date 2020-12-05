Stop commenting on Congress' leadership for stable govt in Maharashtra: Yashomati Thakur appeals to MVA colleagues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur appealed to her colleagues of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to stop commenting on Congress' leadership if they want a stable government in Maharashtra.

"Being a working president of MPCC I must appeal to colleagues in MVA if you want stable govt in Maharashtra then stop commenting on leadership of Congress. Everybody should follow basic rules of coalition," Thakur tweeted.

"Our leadership is very strong and stable. Formation of MVA is result of our strong belief in democratic values," she said in another tweet.



According to a media report, Pawar in an interview has said that Rahul Gandhi's leadership has "a few problems" and lacks consistency.

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, completed its one year on November 28. It came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP following 2019 assembly polls.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44. (ANI)

