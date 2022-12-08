Stop provoking, otherwise patience will be lost: Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule slams Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Amidst the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the president of Maharashtra BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday slammed Sanjay Raut for his remarks against the state and central governments.

Bawankule, taking to Twitter said, "Sanjay Raut, stop provoking. Otherwise, patience will be lost".

Chandrashekhar Bawankule was speaking to reporters at the BJP regional office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In his statement, he said, "Sanjay Raut should stop provoking and challenging us by using the language he learned in prison, like 'maniac' and 'impotent'. Otherwise, we will lose patience and Bharatiya Janata Party will take to the streets".

He further said, "Raut should not spoil the political atmosphere of the state and spoil the social atmosphere", and added, "otherwise people's patience will be lost. And, if it erupts, it cannot be stopped".

Warning Raut of the consequences, he added: "Sanjay Raut should not resort to insulting leaders personally", said Bawankule and further warned, "His (Sanjay Raut's) words may backfire".

Notably, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday speaking on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue stated, "We have an impotent CM. The CM is scared to address the issue."



Speaking on his remark, the BJP state president said, "The Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue is in the Supreme Court. It will be resolved in the court itself".

He further remarked, "Despite knowing that this issue will be resolved in the Supreme Court, it is not proper for NCP President Sharad Pawar to announce that he himself will go to the border area. If they wanted to go to the border area, the question arises why they did not go earlier".

Earlier today, Raut stated, "(Nationalist Congress Party chief) Sharad Pawar has already said this, and now I'm saying that we are ready to go to Karnataka. What will they do? Will they arrest me again? I dare them to do it".

Bawankule further slammed Uddhav Thackeray and said, "Despite being invited to the G20 meeting, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray remained absent".

"He gave more importance to his own politics than the interests of Maharashtra and insulted Maharashtra", he further alleged.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956.

The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but Karnataka turned down the proposal.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the apex court to expedite the matter, which is still pending. (ANI)

