Strengthening rural economy, main objective of state government: Himachal CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday announced to develop of Gasota Mahadev Temple from the point of view of increasing religious tourism in the state.

Addressing a huge public meeting organized at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government would take concrete and meaningful steps for the all-round development of the Hamirpur district.

He said that medical equipment with world-class technology would be made available at Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College, Hamirpur so that the best facilities could be provided to the people of the area.

He said that after the completion of this college, people will not have to go to AIIMS, Tanda, Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and other private hospitals for treatment. He also announced the opening of a Nursing College in the Medical College.

The Chief Minister said that proper provision of funds would be made in the budget to construct a new bus stand in Hamirpur. He also announced the opening of an indoor stadium with modern facilities at Hamirpur. He said that Gasota Mahadev Temple would be developed from the point of view of religious tourism and possibilities would be explored to open Veterinary College in Taal.

Sukhu said that the State Government was taking effective steps to make Himachal the most developed State of the country and several ambitious schemes and programs were being implemented.

He said that in the very first meeting of the cabinet, the present government restored the old pension fulfilling the demand of 1.36 lakh employees of the state. The process has also started to provide Rs 1500 per month to women. The Chief Minister said that we have fulfilled what we said. The state government will fulfil all its promises in a phased manner.

He said that a provision of one thousand crore rupees would be made to strengthen the rural economy. The government will buy cow's milk from farmers at the rate of Rs.80 per litre and buffalo's milk at the rate of Rs.100 per litre.

He said that he has not come to enjoy power, but to change the system and everyone's cooperation is expected in this. The economic condition of Himachal Pradesh can be strengthened only by collective efforts.



The Chief Minister said that the people of the State are his family and the State Government is working day and night to take Himachal to new heights of development. He said that he has been associated with public service for more than 40 years and is well aware of the happiness and sorrow of the people.

He said that the government has been working for the upliftment of the downtrodden since the very first day of its formation.

The age for taking care of orphan children has been increased to 27 years and they will also be given four biswa (5400 Square Feet) of land to build a house. Along with this, the government will also bear the expenses of their higher education.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu paid homage to the statue of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.



On arrival in the home district of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the crowd gathered in Hamirpur warmly welcomed him. On this occasion, people from the Hamirpur district and other areas raised slogans and showered flowers in support of the Chief Minister.

MLA Hamirpur Ashish Sharma welcomed Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and presented him with a memento. He said that the people of the state are with the government to fulfil the resolve of the Chief Minister to change the system.

MLA from Bhoranj constituency Suresh Kumar said that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is a new ray of hope for the development of the state. He said that the state government was working with commitment to provide transparent, fair and accountable administration.

MLA from Badsar assembly constituency Indra Dutt Lakhanpal said that the life of Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is an example of struggle and public service. The Chief Minister communicates directly with the general public and ensures that their problems are resolved on the spot. He welcomed the decision of the state government to promote electric vehicles.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma and Chairman Kangra Cooperative Bank Kuldeep Singh Pathania also spoke on the occasion.

Former MLA Anita Verma, Manjit Dogra, Congress leader Prem Kaushal, Pushpinder Verma, Rajendra Jar, Deputy Commissioner Devshweta Banik, Superintendent of Police Aakriti Sharma, office bearers of the organization and a large number of people were present on the occasion. (ANI)

