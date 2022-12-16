"Striking similarity between Bilawal Bhutto, Rahul Gandhi..." Amit Malviya

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT department in-charge Amit Malviya on Friday drew a comparison between Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying there is a striking similarity between the two, who "speak the same language to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"There is a striking similarity between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Rahul Gandhi. Both are entitled dynasts, churlish and petulant, speak the same language and use similar words and idioms to target PM Modi. What binds them? Perhaps their hatred for India, that is growing in stature..." tweeted Malviya.

India on Friday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his "uncivilized outburst" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to media queries on Bilawal's 'uncivilised' remarks, the official spokesperson for the MEA, Arindam Bagchi, said, "These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistan foreign minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah."

Earlier, on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ripped into Pakistan over its role in sponsoring and spreading terrorism and advised Islamabad to clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour.



In reply to a question from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terror, Jaishankar replied," You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this. It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism."

Responding to the EAM's remark, Bilawal unleashed a personal attack on PM Modi and also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"We wish Pak FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UNSC to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pak terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, their FM was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan's role," said Bagchi.

Meanwhile, acknowledging that Congress has committed "a lot of mistakes" in the past, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his party is presently "adapting to the situation of the country", and the rise of BJP and RSS is in a way helping the Congress to emerge in a new form.

Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is presently in its Rajasthan leg, confided that the day Congress "regains itself", it would become invincible. Flagging a "clear threat from China" amid the ongoing border row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the neighbouring country is "preparing for war" and alleged that the Centre is "hiding and not accepting it".

In an apparent reference to the recent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, Gandhi said that China is making an "offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal" while the Indian government "is in slumber".

"There is a clear threat from China. The government is trying to hide it and ignore it. But that threat cannot be ignored or hidden. China is making offensive preparation on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian government is in slumber. It doesn't want to hear it. China is preparing for war, not for an incursion," he said while addressing a press conference in Jaipur. (ANI)

