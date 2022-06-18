Rajnath Singh says 'foreign conspiracy' behind recent targeted killings in J-K, urges people to keep social fabric intact

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to allow inimical forces to break the social fabric and noted that the electoral process is likely to begin in the coming months.

Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, made a veiled reference to Pakistan and said some forces were trying to sow seeds of hatred in the union territory.

He said there is a foreign conspiracy in the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir and such attempts would be foiled.

He was addressing an event held here today to mark the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh's 'Rajyaabhishek ceremony'.

"I appeal to the people here that the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir should never break rising above religion, caste. There are some forces here which have always tried to break this social fabric and promoted the radicals. Recently, attempts were made again to ignite hatred in J-K," he said.

"There is an important role of our neighbouring country in sowing the seeds of hatred here. From the attacks of 1947 to the recently conducted targeted killings, there is a foreign conspiracy behind all of these. We won't let forceful migration take place of any community from Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

A spate of targeted killings had taken place in Kashmir and sections of the minority community had threatened that they were preparing for mass migration if the government did not relocate them.

The minister also referred to the recently-concluded delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir under which Jammu will now have 43 seats and Kashmir 47 seats in the assembly and said that the electoral process is likely to begin in the coming months.

He also hit out at Pakistan for illegal occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"In 1947, when India was divided, a large chunk of the region was captured illegally before the accession of Jammu and Kashmir. Even today, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. The areas which Maharaja Gulab Singh had added in Jammu and Kashmir are being claimed by Pakistan as theirs," he said.

"The truth is that Pakistan has no locus standi in these areas. If this were so, then in 1956, 62, 72, and 73, when Pakistan's Constitution was made, Gilgit-Baltistan was never mentioned as a part of Pakistan. Whereas, we have only one Constitution in which it is mentioned clearly that PoK, Gilgit Baltistan are inseparable parts of India and resolution for the same was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament," the Defence Minister added.

Singh also mentioned Article 370 of the Constitution, which was abrogated in August 2019, and said that the people "had sensed the problems created due to this seclusion a long time ago".

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir pressed for the betterment of the region for seven decades. We lost our leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Despite all protests and efforts, Article 370 was not scrapped due to vote bank politics. On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was scrapped by both the Houses of the Parliament and the constitutional distance from India ended," Singh alleged.

Rajnath Singh had slammed Pakistan during his speech in Baramulla on Thursday and said the neighbouring country was trying to disturb peace in J-K through its approach of "bleed India with a thousand cuts".

"Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the personnel of the Armed Forces, BSF, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities (in the UT) recently. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts. But, our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself. The nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation," he had said. (ANI)