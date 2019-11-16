Stubble burning is not the only reason for air pollution: BS Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that stubble burning is not the only reason behind air pollution and urged the central and state governments to provide an alternative to farmers.

"It is a serious issue. Rather than blaming the farmers, a solution should be found to this. Stubble burning is not the only reason, there are many reasons for this. The government should find solutions to all of them," Hooda told media here.

"In the case of stubble burning, the government should provide an alternative to the farmers. In Punjab, the government is giving Rs 2,500 per acre to the farmers, but in Haryana, they give only Rs 1,000. Why so? If the Punjab government can give Rs 2,500 per acre, why can't Haryana government give the same amount? Stubble burning is one of the causes of pollution, as it contributes a very small percentage but the major causes of air pollution are industries, construction, among others," he added.

During winter season each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning. A dip in temperature around the same time, along with low wind speed also tends to trap air pollutants closer to the ground. (ANI)