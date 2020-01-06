Students shouldn't be used as political pawns, Smriti Irani reacts on JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): After JNU students and teachers were attacked by masked thugs last night, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said it is not the right time to speak on it now as an investigation has begun and urged that the students should not be used as "political pawns".

"Investigation has begun so it will not be right to speak on it now. But Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns," said Irani while speaking to media.

"This affects the life and progress of our children. I hope and urge that students will not be used as a tool to do politics," she added.

On Sunday evening, several students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Earlier today, a senior doctor at AIIMS said that all 34 JNU students who were admitted to hospital for treatment yesterday, have been discharged.



The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.



Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)

