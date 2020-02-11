Subhash Chopra offers to resign as Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Subhash Chopra on Tuesday offered to resign from the post of Delhi Congress chief in a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Chopra's offer of resignation comes soon after the declaration of Delhi assembly poll results in which Congress failed to make any mark and could not win even single seat.

As per the latest trend, out of the 70 seats in total, AAP has won 55 and is leading on 7 others, while the BJP has won seven seats and is leading on one. (ANI)

