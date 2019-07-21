Subodh Kant Sahay attacks JPCC president Ajoy Kumar, says he 'got no ideology'

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay attacked Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Dr Ajoy Kumar for lack of commitment towards the party.

"Dr Ajoy Kumar has got the post but he has no ideology. Earlier he was in Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) but now he has joined Congress. There is a lack of commitment towards party ideology on his part," Sahay told ANI here on Saturday.

A former IPS officer of the 1986 batch, Kumar, was elected as the member of 15th Lok Sabha in July 2011 in a mid-term election on a ticket from JVM. He later joined Congress in August 2014 and was appointed the President of JPCC in November 2017.

Congress had faced a drubbing in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, especially with it managing to win only one of the 14 constituencies in Jharkhand. Kumar had sent his resignation post the debacle in the general elections but the final decision on it is yet to be taken by the central leadership.

With the state assembly elections right around the corner, Sahay also accused Kumar of "praising BJP". "He is praising BJP when there is a tussle between Gandhi and Godse ideology in the country," Sahay said.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand are due in November-December this year to elect 81 members of the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

