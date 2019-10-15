Suicide of RTC driver: Complaint lodged against Telangana CM, Transport Minister for abatement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A complaint has been lodged by an advocate, named K Karuna Sagar, against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and state Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar on charges of abatement of suicide of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) driver D Srinivas Reddy.

"Today I have lodged a complaint with Kanchanbagh police stating that RTC">TSRTC driver D Srinivas Reddy depressed after losing his job and attempted self-immolation at his residence situated in Khammam District by pouring petrol on himself. He passed away on October 13," Sagar told ANI over the phone.

Sagar stated that the deceased driver went into depression after the Telangana Chief Minister made a statement that 48,000 RTC employees who are on strike got dismissed themselves by not joining the duty before the deadline time given by the Government. "The government also ruled out all the demands of RTC employees. He (Chandrashekar Rao) also ruled out talks with them, which is substantiated by his dying declaration, which was recorded by a magistrate in which he stated that he was forced to take the extreme step due to the government's decision to dismiss striking RTC employees, which makes it clear that the suicide was committed only due to the abetment by the statements given by CM KCR and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay," he said.

According to Kanchanbagh police, a case is already registered in Khammam II Town police station in this regard. However, the complaint is being forwarded to the concerned police station, Khammam II Town, on point of jurisdiction for favour of information. (ANI)

