Sukhbir Badal issues week's ultimatum to Punjab CM to ensure DAP fertilizer supply to farmers

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], November 8 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday issued one week's ultimatum to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to ensure smooth supply of DAP fertilizer to farmers of the state.

Badal said that if Channi fails to do that, the SAD would intensify its agitation to secure justice for the affected farmers by holding a gherao of the CM's residence.

Addressing the public gathered for a strike organized in front of the deputy commissioner's office here, the SAD president expressed shock that the Congress government had failed to secure adequate stock of DAP fertilizer ahead of the wheat sowing season due to which it was now being black marketed.

"Farmers are even being forced to purchase zinc and phosphate fertilizers along with DAP," he said.

"This is the first time that there was such a shortage of DAP. During Parkash Singh Badal's tenure as the Chief Minister, the state used to make arrangements for acquiring needed fertilizer months in advance," he claimed.

The SAD president also condemned the Congress government for not giving compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per acre to cotton growers whose crop was completely destroyed by pink bollworm attack.



He said that Channi had duped farmers by rushing to get his picture clicked with them and then forgotten about releasing relief to them.

"The relief was only announced under pressure from the SAD but even that is anti-farmer as clauses have been put to deliberately deny farmers even the Rs 12,000 per acre compensation announced by the government for hundred per cent damage," he said.

Meanwhile, in a frontal attack on Channi, Badal said, "The Chief Minister, as well as his relatives, were indulging in corruption by opening shops to dole out illegal favours."

He said that Channi had virtually taken over the liquor and sand mining business by bifurcating the excise and taxation as well as industry and mining departments and retaining excise and mining portfolios with him.

"The chief minister is holding direct meetings with mine owners and is extracting money from them," he added.

While reacting to the appointment of Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's son-in-law Tarunvir Lehal as an Additional Advocate General, Badal said Channi is following the footsteps of his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh by doling out plum jobs to children of Congress ministers and legislators.

"The ghar ghar naukari scheme has become a Congress ghar naukari scheme alone", he added. (ANI)

