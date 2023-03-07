Sukhvinder Sukhu requests Rajnath Singh to expedite road construction under Border Roads Organization

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called upon Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.

CM Sukhu in the meeting took up the matter of strengthening the network of roads in the border areas of the state and requested to expedite the construction of roads under the Border Roads Organization (BRO), a Himachal Pradesh government official release noted.

Chief Minister also discussed a range of other issues pertaining to the state and requested the Defence Minister for the centre's support and cooperation.

Quoting CM Sukhu the release further stated, "Better road connectivity in border areas plays a vital role in the development and security of the nation." He added that roads are the premier modes of transport in the state and are also essential for agriculture, horticulture, tourism, healthcare and other sectors."

"The Defence Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state."

CM Sukhu on his visit to New Delhi was accompanied by Rural Development Minister, Anirudh Singh, OSD to CM at Delhi, Kuldeep Singh Banshtu and Resident Commissioner, Meera Mohanty accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)