Sultanpur Lodhi as smart city to be an unforgettable gift to entire Sikh Sangat: Harsimrat

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 28: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said the Centre has released Rs 27.11 crore for the development of Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project.

Speaking to media persons, she said: "Turning Sultanpur Lodhi city into a 'Smart City' on the holy occasion of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Sahib would be an unforgettable gift to the entire Sikh Sangat."

"I was informed by the Union government that the first installment of Rs 27.11 crore had been released for the project," she added.

Badal also informed that a total of Rs 135.5 crore had been sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for this project.

"The share Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the project will be released in three installments in the ratio of 20:40:40," added Badal.

The Union Minister further said the Centre has also sanctioned grant-in-aid of Rs 15.78 crore to Punjab government for the establishment of 'robust security and policing infrastructure' at Dera Baba Nanak for Kartarpur corridor project. (ANI)

