Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Padi factory to remain shut for two days

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Padi factory of Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), a TVS Group Company will remain closed for two days.

The company is a leading Indian manufacturer and supplier of aluminium die-cast products to domestic and global automotive OEMS.

The company has declared August 16 and 17, 2019 as non-working days for its Padi factory.

This is due to business slowdown across sectors, the company said in a statement on Friday. (ANI)

