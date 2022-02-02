Sunil Jakhar claims 42 MLAs wanted him as Punjab CM after Amarinder Singh stepped down

Abohar (Punjab) [India], February 2 (ANI): Former Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has claimed that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post while only two legislators favoured Charanjit Singh Channi.

Addressing a public meeting in his Abohar on Tuesday, Jakhar said, "There were 42 MLAs in my favour, only two MLAs took Channi's name as Chief Minister."

He also claimed that he declined the post of Deputy Chief Minister offered to him by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Jakhar said that 16 MLAs were in support of Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 MLAs wanted Captain's wife Preneet Kaur for the Deputy chief minister post while only 6 MLAs were in favour of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In September last year, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab while Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni took oath as deputy chief ministers.



Notably, Jakhar has been vocal against his own party for quite some while now.

Jakhar's remark came as the Congress party is yet to announce its CM candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar on January 27, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party workers will take the decision regarding the chief ministerial face for Punjab.

"We have had a talk in the car that who will lead Punjab going forward. Media people call this the CM candidate. Both Channiji and Sidhuji told me that this is the most crucial question in front of Punjab that who will lead the Congress. Both Channi and Sidhu assured him that whoever be the CM face for Punjab, the other person will support him."

"Two people can't lead. Only one will lead. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever becomes the CM face, the other person will support him. I was listening to them. I was happy. We will ask Congress workers to decide Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate," Rahul Gandhi said.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

