Sunil Yadav will remain BJP candidate against Kejriwal, says Shyam Jaju

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): BJP Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju on Tuesday refuted reports of the party replacing Sunil Yadav as its candidate from New Delhi seat against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have decided that Sunil Yadav will remain our candidate against Arvind Kejriwal. We are assured of his victory in the Delhi Assembly elections," Jaju told ANI.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)