Sunlight improves immunity,kills germs and viruses: Ashwini Kumar Choubey clarifies

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said that his statement about sitting in the sunlight was twisted and he meant that 10 to 15 minutes of sunlight improves immunity and provides Vitamin D.

"Media has twisted my statement about sitting in the sunlight. My statement only meant that sitting in sunlight for 10 to 15 minutes improves immunity, provides Vitamin D and kills germs and viruses," Choubey said.

Choubey had earlier in the day claimed that sunlight kills coronavirus and if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured.

"People should spend at least 10-15 minutes in the sunlight. The sunlight provides Vitamin D and also improves immunity. Sunlight will also kill such viruses (coronavirus)," Choubey had said while talking to reporters outside Parliament.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

