Support CAA in principle but certain modification required for its implementation: Chandra Kumar Bose

Kolkata (West Bengal) [india], Dec 24 (ANI): BJP's West Bengal vice president Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday said that he supports in principle the concept of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but in order to implement it certain modifications are required.

Speaking to ANI, grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar said, "The concept of CAA is fine and I support it in principle, but in order to implement the act certain modifications are required. This act very clearly states that it is not based on any religion and if this is so then why are we stating that it is meant for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains. We should also include Muslims and if they are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come to India."

"So either we say that minorities persecuted in their home country would be considered for citizenship or this act is based on religion. You cannot have both the nomenclatures," Bose said.

"I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that they give a clarification that the CAA is meant for the minority who are persecuted in their home country and it is not based on any religion," he said.

He further said, "By inserting and including Muslims would probably solve the ongoing crisis in the country. We have seen the entire nation burning and in order to solve that and be inclusive we should also include Muslims if we are mentioning Hindu, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains."

He also stated that CAA, in concept, was fine but these minor modifications are necessary for the entire nation to acknowledge and accept the act.

"I have already conveyed this to our party leaders and the Prime Minister. I think the prime minister has clarified most of the issues during his rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," he said.

When asked about the issue of NRC and Assam, Bose said, "India is a vast country and its unity is through diversity. Any pan India concept may not work in most of the states. The problem in Assam is unique and it cannot be equated with the rest of the country. Assam's issues are based on Assam accord of 1985 signed when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. If we equate NRC of Assam with other states then there will be confusion. Each state has to be studied and analysed based on its issues."

He also appealed the home minister to find a steering committee to examine the issue.

"My appeal to the Union Home Minister is that a steering committee should be formed and they must examine how CAA is implemented across the nation. Without state government's co-operation it is going to be impossible to implement CAA. You cannot physically and forcibly implement anything in a country that is secular and democratic," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

