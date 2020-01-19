Supporters protest at 10 Janpath after ticket denied to Congress leader

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Supporters of Congress leader Mahipal Singh on Sunday protested outside the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi after his name did not figure for RK Puram 44 constituency in the candidate list for the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

Speaking to ANI, Singh alleged that the ticket was instead given to the daughter of a former minister, who he claimed, "nobody in the constituency knows".

"The ticket from RK Puram 44 constituency was given to the wrong person. They (Congress) gave the ticket to a minister's daughter. Nobody even knows her name in the constituency," Singh, was expecting ticket from the constituency, said.

Demonstrators at the protest held party flags and banners reading "Priyanka Singh Nahi Chalegi" (We don't want Priyanka Singh).

"I have been spending 16 out of 24 hours a day in the constituency. I have been helping the people in the daughter's marriages and organizing computer training programs for the youngsters, yet she was given the ticket," Singh said.

Former Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter Priyanka Singh was given the party ticket to contest from RK Puram constituency. The party had, on Saturday, issued a candidate list for 54 out of the 70 constituencies in the national capital.

The party is yet to field candidates for 16 constituencies including New Delhi, the seat from which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.

The voting for Delhi assembly election will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

