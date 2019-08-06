Supriya Sule attacks Union Government over bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday questioned the Union government's decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in two union territories during her speech in Lok Sabha.
Raising the issue of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in her speech, she said "You divided the state, I don't know why? A lot was talked about Andhra. I was here when it was debated but two wrongs do not make a right. Just because something went wrong at that time, doesn't mean you need to make the same mistake. What is the difference between this government and that (previous UPA) government?".
The Member of Parliament from Baramati, Sule also asked when does the government plan to hold elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
At the beginning of her speech, Supriya Sule mentioned about National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah's absence in Lok Sabha during the debate abrogation Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
She said, "Next to me, the seat is allotted to Farooq Abdullah who was elected from Jammu and Kashmir. And we cannot hear him now. It will always be an incomplete debate. in history." she said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah quickly responded in the house by saying that Abdullah was not detained by the government.
"Farooq Abdullah is not detained by the government. He has not come in Lok Sabha today out of his own accord," he said.
Several leaders were allegedly put under 'house arrest' amid prevailing tensed situation over the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The House was discussing the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was passed in Rajya Sabha yesterday. (ANI)
