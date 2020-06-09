Surgical strikes made world realise encroaching India's border not child's play, you will be punished: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that surgical strike across LoC and aerial strike in Pakistan following terror attacks showed that "encroaching India's border is not a child's play and whosoever does that will be punished".

Speaking at Odisha Samvad virtual rally today, Shah said terror attacks took place during NDA government rule and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not waste time.

"We've also seen terrorist attacks like before but PM Modi did not sit silently like previous PMs. He answered with airstrikes and surgical strikes and taught Pakistan a lesson. This showed the world that India would not endure the encroachment of its borders," he said.

Shah had said on Sunday during a virtual rally for Bihar elections that India's defence policy has gained widespread recognition and acceptance.

"India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India. There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi's darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP govt, we did surgical strikes and airstrike," Shah had said. (ANI)