Surjewala accuses BJP-JJP govt of failing to deliver on promises in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana of underperforming in its first 100 days of the rule in the state.

Citing a report from a vernacular newspaper, Surjewala's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, reads: "BJP's promise of providing a permanent roof turns out to be false. Their claim: building 64,000 permanent houses in five years. Reality: 52 per cent of them are unfinished. Is this the 100 days report card? BJP-JJP should reply."

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government completed its 100 days on Friday.

This is Khattar's second term after the polls held in October in the state. He runs a coalition government along with Dushyant Chautala of the JJP. (ANI)

