Surjewala hits out at BJP for rise in fuel prices

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday attacked the BJP led Central government for the surge in prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

"Petrol-diesel prices are on fire and Common People suffer! BJP = Bahut Jyada Price!!," Surjewala's tweet on Monday read.

The tweet also had a comparison of the prices in Delhi between June 26 and May 15, stating that an increase of Rs 3.22 per litre on petrol and Rs 2.33 per litre on diesel had taken place between the two dates.

The opposition parties on July 10 had staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha, protesting against the government's proposal to impose one rupee cess per litre each on petrol and diesel.

The Congress members had demanded a rollback of the cess on fuel products and created ruckus during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the Budget discussion in the House.

Apart from the Congress, DMK, National Conference, Samajwadi Party, NCP, and some other regional parties had also walked out from the House. (ANI)