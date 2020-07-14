Surjewala invites Pilot, all Cong MLAs with him to attend tomorrow's CLP meeting

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said that a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held tomorrow in Jaipur again and invited Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, along with the other MLAs with him, to be a part of it.

"To discuss the political situation, another CLP meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we will also give them in writing. We have requested them to come and discuss the situation," Surjewala told reporters here.

He said that the invitation for attending the meet would be sent in written to Pilot and the other MLAs as well.

"They are requested to come and discuss how to strengthen Rajasthan and serve the eight crore people together. If there are some differences with someone then they should say that that with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find a solution," Surjewala added.

He thanked the Congress MLAs, coalition parties and independent leaders for supporting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"With a majority of 109 for the Congress government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter. They have failed BJP's attempts," Surjewala said.

He stated that it is the duty of every Congress postholder, leader and worker to strive for serving the people of Rajasthan who have given the party the mandate to serve in the state.

"Today morning, we had made a public appeal to all Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, who are in some hotel in Manesar or Delhi, that members of the family are given importance in their family only. The eight crore people of Rajasthan have given a majority to the Congress party for serving the state and for this they have given five years' time," he said.

Earlier, Congress MLA Danish Abrar had expressed confidence that the Gehlot-led government still enjoys the support of 109 MLAs and denied being any threat to the government.

"There is no number game. The state government had the majority, it still has the majority. We have more than the required number. We have 109 MLAs with us," Abrar told reporters here.

The Congress MLAs were taken to Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur after the CLP meeting at Gehlot's residence held earlier today.

Twenty MLAs, including Pilot, did not attend the CLP meeting held at the residence of Gehlot on Monday amid the political crisis in the state, according to sources.

The sources close to Pilot said that if the Chief Minister has the numbers as claimed then why not do a headcount and take the MLAs to the state Governor, instead of moving them to a hotel. They, however, said he is not joining the BJP. (ANI)