Surjewala loses from Kaithal by 1,246 votes

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lost election from his traditional seat of Kaithal by a narrow margin of 1,246 votes in the Haryana assembly polls.

He was defeated by Leela Ram of BJP.

The Congress leader was intermittently leading during the vote count but eventually lost.

He is in charge of the Communications Department of the Congress and has been one of the prominent voices of the party.

He had also lost the Jind by-poll earlier this year and had finished third.

Surjewala had won from Kaithal by a margin of over 23,000 votes in 2014. (ANI)

