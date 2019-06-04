Surjewala rejects reports of rift between Pilot, Gehlot

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday rejected the media reports claiming differences between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Speaking to media, Surjewala said, "On the behalf of the Congress party, I would like to reject the misleading news of any differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot."

Surjewala further said, "The chief minister, in an interview, categorically said, the responsibility of the loss in Rajasthan during the Lok Sabha polls is both of the organisation and of the government."

Hitting out at media, the Congress spokesperson said, "I would like to advise the media to stop spreading misconceptions." "They should ask questions from the government on the blueprint of the road of economy," he added.

In an interview to a news channel, Ashok Gehlot had said, "Sachin Pilot was quite confident that his son Vaibhav Gehlot will win from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency and therefore I think he should take responsibility for at least this seat".

Vaibhav Gehlot lost to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by over 3 lakh votes from Jodhpur. (ANI)