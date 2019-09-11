Surprised by Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on auto sector, says Supriya Sule

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that she was surprised by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman's remarks that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the country's automobile sector as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying their own cars.

"I was surprised to hear Sitharaman's statement over the auto sector... I have big expectations from her, but her statement has surprised me," Sule said.

Sitharaman on Tuesday had said: "The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile."

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman had stated that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken landmark steps in its second term for India to emerge as a five trillion-dollar economy in the next five years amid a domestic and global slowdown. (ANI)