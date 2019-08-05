Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File photo)
Sushama Swaraj greets MPs for supporting resolution on Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday greeted Rajya Sabha members who voted in favour of the government's resolution to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution.
She said that the abrogation of the special provision is a true tribute to BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who died fighting for "one nation, one flag".
"Many greetings to all the MPs of Rajya Sabha who helped pass the resolution ending Article 370 today and paid a true tribute to the sacrifice of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and fulfilled his dream of a united India," Swaraj tweeted.
She also congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah for his "outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha".
Earlier in the day, she welcomed and termed the move as "bold and historic decision".
"A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - One India," Swaraj tweeted shortly after the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from rest of India from buying land in the state.
Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately. (ANI)

