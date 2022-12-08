Sushil Modi demands Nitish Kumar's resignation after JDU's defeat in Kurhani Assembly bypoll

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday demanded Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar's 'resignation' after BJP defeated the Janata Dal (United) in Kurhani Assembly bypoll, the result of which was declared on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Kurhani Assembly seat defeating the Janata Dal (United) by 3,645 votes.

BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta won the bypoll by securing 76,722 votes, while JD (U)'s Manoj Kushwaha Singh got 73,073 votes, the Election Commission said on Thursday.



Commenting on the poll result, Sushil Kumar Modi said, "After the defeat in Gopalganj and now in Kurhani Assembly Bypoll Nitish Kumar should resign. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election Nitish Kumar was reduced to 2 seats in Bihar and then had to resign, similarly, he should accept that his popularity has decreased."

"Nitish Kumar's core voters are mostly from backward caste and most of them have chosen BJP, though crores of rupees were distributed the day before polling night and yet JDU lost the election," Sushil Modi told ANI.

He said that Kurhani bypoll result shows that the Grand Alliance has lost ground in the State, especially under Nitish Kumar's leadership. "Now people want change and Nitish Kumar should understand the time and resign from his post," he demanded.

Sushil Modi also thanked the voters of Kurhani Assembly for defeating JDU candidate and keeping faith in BJP, and said, "We thank the voters of Kurhani for trusting BJP. I would also like to thank our workers who worked hard to ensure the party's victory," he said.

"The poll result shows that in the coming days whether there is Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, BJP is going to win every election with a thumping majority in Bihar," he added. (ANI)

