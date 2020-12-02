Sushil Modi files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election as NDA candidate

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 2 (ANI): BJP leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election as a National Democratic Alliance candidate in Patna.



"Sushil Modi ji has our full support," said Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar was picked by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the demise of Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The by-election will be held on December 14, if Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) decides to contest the same. Vote counting will also be held on the same day. (ANI)

