RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters in Patna, Bihar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Sushil Modi not in BJP but in Nitish Kumar's party: Tejashwi Yadav

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:22 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is on the side of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party and that is why BJP does not have any face for the Assembly polls.
"Sushil Modi does not have decision making power. It means that he does not believe on the face of Narendra Modi. BJP should think that it is the biggest political party in the world and it does not have a face in Bihar... Sushil Modi is not in the BJP but on the side of Nitish Kumar's party and Nitish's man. Everybody knows this. Even BJP leaders say this. That's why BJP does not have a face in Bihar," he told reporters here.
Yadav's response comes after Sushil Modi said that Nitish Kumar is captain of NDA alliance in Bihar.
"Nitish Kumar is the Captain of NDA in Bihar and will remain its Captain in next assembly elections in 2020 also. When Captain is hitting four and six and defeating rivals by inning where is the question of any change," Sushil Modi tweeted.
Hitting out at Nitish, the RJD leader said if he was batting so well then why he asked for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of his work.
"If Nitish Kumar is batting so well, then he should fight alone. If Nitish Kumar is captain and batting so well then he should move to Delhi and fix the economy. He did not ask for votes on his work but on the face of Modi," he said.
Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in October-November next year.
Sanjay Paswan, also a member of the state legislative council, had earlier said the BJP entrusted Nitish Kumar with the Chief Minister's post for 15 long years and now he should reciprocate the gesture. (ANI)

