Sushil Modi says those taking part in Left front rally can be identified by 'their clothes'

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday said that those participating in a Left front rally in Bihar today could be "identified by their clothes", and also added that the protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh came from a "particular community".

He also claimed that it was thanks to the "efforts of PM Narendra Modi" that the Supreme Court decided the Ayodhya Ram temple case in Hindus' favour.

"Aaj Bihar ke andar jo rally ho rahi hai vampanthiyon ki, usme kaun log jaa rahe hain? Ek varg vishesh ke log ja rahe hain jinko unke kapde se pehchana jaa sakta hai (Who are these people going to a Left front rally in Bihar today? They are from a certain community who can be identified by their clothes)," the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said while speaking at an event here.

Speaking on Saturday at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century poet-saint venerated by the Dalits, Sushil Modi said that "some elements" in the country were trying to forge a Dalit-Muslim alliance. He vowed to foil such efforts.

"There are some elements in the country who are attempting to forge a Dalit-Muslim alliance in recent times. These people tell the Dalits that they are being neglected in the Hindu society. Such attempts to alienate the Dalits from the Hindu society have been going on since British era," Modi said while addressing a gathering here.

"The effort that has been going on for last 100 years and which we have foiled...we won't let this alliance happen in coming times too," he added.

Speaking on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Bihar Deputy CM said: "Who are the people sitting on dharna at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh? They are from a particular community who are angry with the work done by the Narendra Modi government in the last six months."

"They are not angry over the CAA. They are angry with the work of Narendra Modi government that has ended triple talaq, abrogated Article 370 and also with the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court decided the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri masjid case in favour of the Hindus to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is this anger that is coming out in the form of Shaheen Bagh," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in December last year said that those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill could be identified by their clothes. The Prime Minister's remarks were criticised by the Opposition. (ANI)

