Sushil Modi tables 14th Economic Survey of Bihar in Vidhan Sabha

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi tabled the Economic Survey of Bihar for the year 2019-20 in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

The 14th Economic Survey consists of 14 chapters including state finances, agriculture and allied sectors, enterprises sector, labour, employment, and migration etc.

According to a press release, the "Bihar economy has registered higher growth than the overall growth of the Indian economy in the last three years and the growth rate of Bihar's economy in 2018-19 was

10.53 percent (at constant prices) and 15.01 percent (at current prices)."

According to the Survey, Air transport, Other services, Trade and repair services, road transport, and financial services are the biggest growth drivers of the economy which have registered double-digit growth.

"The 15th Finance Commission has submitted its report for the year 2020-21. As per its

recommendation, the share of Bihar in the total shareable resource pool of the center has

increased from 9.67 percent to 10.06 percent for the year 2020-21," the release added.

"The receipt from the tax revenues increased by Rs 14,791 crore in 2018-19 to reach Rs 1,03,011 crore, which is 16.8 percent higher than the previous year and the non-tax revenue was Rs 4,131 crore during 2018-19, after an increase of 17.8 percent over the previous year," it read.

It also stated that agriculture, forestry and fishing were the major employment generating industries for males in the state. (ANI)