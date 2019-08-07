NCP President Sharad Pawar speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday, Photo/ANI
NCP President Sharad Pawar speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday, Photo/ANI

Sushma Swaraj was beyond any political party: Sharad Pawar

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [New Delhi], Aug 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said with former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death, the nation has lost an excellent parliamentarian.
"It is a great loss to the country. She (Swaraj) was beyond any political party. Her association with leaders, people will always be remembered. In this country, whenever I draw a list of excellent parliamentarians, her name will always be in the list," Pawar told ANI.
Speaking about his association with the former BJP leader over the years he said, "I know her since 1977 when she got elected from Haryana and joined the government. After that, upon her joining the Rajya Sabha and then the Lok Sabha she was a well-known face, she was known to be one of the young and dynamic parliamentarians back then."
Pawar praised Sushma's role as a member of the opposition in Lok Sabha during the UPA-I and II governments.
"During the 10 years of the Manmohan Singh government, she functioned as an effective member of the opposition. Although, she was attacked us while in the opposition, she always maintained good personal relations too. In Atal Ji's government and Modi government, we saw her working as an exceptional minister too," he added.
Sushma's true capabilities, Pawar said, came to light during her stint as the External Affairs Minister, and added that everybody was sad when she announced she wouldn't be fighting the elections in 2019.
"In her stint as the External Affairs Minister, we saw her developing excellent relations with global leadership on our side. When she chose to not contest in the Lok Sabha elections this time, we all said we were going to miss her," Pawar said.
Swaraj, the most prominent woman face of the BJP, breathed her last on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest.
On Wednesday, she was cremated with full state honours in the presence of various political leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many others. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:24 IST

Patnaik launches 22 new projects to boost Make in Odisha initiative

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects that include 10 inaugurations and 12 ground-breakings which would take the Make in Odisha initiative to greater heights, said an official statement from the state government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:16 IST

IMA calls for nationwide withdrawal of services tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) emergency action committee has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday, stating that its stand against the deleterious clauses of the National Medical Bill (NMC) will continue till the medical education and the health

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Andhra govt extends ban on CPI (Maoist) over unlawful activities

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its six front organisations by a year for indulging in unlawful activities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:06 IST

NSA Doval breaks breads with people in Shopian, takes stock of situation

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid heightened security in the Kashmir valley, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited Shopian and met with some local people as part of his visit for an assessment on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of stripping

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:54 IST

Ayodhya Case: Counsel cites Valmiki Ramayan, SC seeks evidence...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Hearing in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday when it heard arguments from senior lawyer K Parasaran, advocate for deity Ram Lalla and Sushil Jain, the counsel for Nirmohi Akhara.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:54 IST

Dharwad rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed for 3 more days

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days in view of incessant rains in the area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:52 IST

NCW writes to Delhi Police on alleged rape of Tihar jail inmate

New Delhi [India], Aug 07 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo-moto cognizance of reports which claimed that a female inmate of Tihar jail was allegedly raped by a policeman.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:51 IST

Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesay unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam here on Wednesday on his first death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:40 IST

With galaxy of leaders in attendance, Sushma Swaraj cremated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours here on Wednesday as a galaxy of leaders cutting across political lines paid rich tributes and their last respects to her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:36 IST

Navy rescues over 500 people stranded in Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): More than 500 people were shifted with the help of Indian Navy personnel from flooded areas of Uttara Kannada to safer places on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:20 IST

First Lok Sabha session: Highest number of oral questions...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha recorded the highest number of working hours in the last 20 years as also the highest number of questions answered orally in the same period, according to PRS Legislative Research.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:17 IST

RSS expresses grief on Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj and noted that she was happy with the removal of Article 370 by the Centre, as expressed in her last tweet.

Read More
iocl