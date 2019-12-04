Sushmita Dev hits back at Gadkari's statement, says people know about cases against him, Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Reacting to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's statement that former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had filed false cases against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah under the UPA regime, Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said that people of the country were aware of the cases against the BJP leaders.

The All India Mahila Congress president said, "There is only vendetta in the cases filed against Chidambaram. People of the country know what were the cases against Gadkari and Shah."

"This case against Chidambaram is the first case in which CBI is saying that the bribe came in someone's bank account. I want to ask the common man of this country does anyone associated with corruption takes a bribe in his bank account?"

"This case was prepared and Chidambaram was implicated because he used to speak against the government. We will fight the case and prove that there is nothing in this case," she added.

Congress leader Veerappa Moily said, "It was unnecessarily prolonged and unwarranted action was taken by the ED. I can understand if there is an offence, then propper investigation will have to be done and chargesheet will have to be filed properly. But they detained him for a number of months which is totally unwarranted."

"Atleast the court showed wisdom and has now passed an order and its decision is welcome," he added.

The Supreme Court today granted bail to P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

