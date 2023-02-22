Sushri Anusuiya Uikey sworn in as 18th Governor of Manipur

Imphal(Manipur) [India], February 22 (ANI): Sushri Anusuiya Uikey took oath as the 18th Governor of Manipur at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday.

Justice MV Muralidaran, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur administered the oath of office to Uikey at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhawan here.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Council of Ministers, and Civil and top police officials were also present in the swearing-in ceremony.

The Governor addressed the media during the ceremony and thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing her to serve the lovely state of Manipur.

Governor also said she will put focus on ensuring development across key sectors.



The Governer said, "In line with Prime Minister Modi's aspirations, I will try to solve the problems in the area of education, and employment and spread the development across the state".

She also praised the Manipur Chief Minister for governance.

"I sincerely thank Chief Minister, for what I have got to know since you have come to the state a lot of development has been done and together we will move this state forward. On this occasion, I pay my sincere gratitude and also sending best wishes to the people of Manipur. Together we will work in fulfilling the aspirations of the citizens of the state." she added.

N Biren Singh also took to Twitter to congratulate the new Manipur governor.

"Attended the Swearing-in Ceremony of Hon'ble Governor, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye at Raj Bhavan today. I am immensely pleased to welcome Her Excellency and look forward to working together with her for the people of the state." He tweeted.

In her earlier stint, she was the governor of Chattisgarh from 29th July 2019 to 12th February 2023. (ANI)

