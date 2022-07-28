Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs consumed Tandoori Chicken before Gandhi statue: BJP Shehzad Poonawalla

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Thursday quoted media reports to claim that some of the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting in the parliament had consumed "tandoori chicken" in front of Mahatama Gandhi's statue.

"As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'. Everyone knows Gandhi Ji had staunch views on the slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic," Poonawalla said. (ANI)