Suspension of 12 MPs: Oppn creates ruckus in RS, TMC continues to participate in house proceedings

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Opposition parties continue to disrupt the proceedings of Rajaya Sabha seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House. Several Opposition MPs, led by Congress, staged a demonstration in the Well of the Upper House for an hour on Tuesday seeking to revoke the suspension of the RS MPs.

Amid the din, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu managed to run Zero Hour.

However, TMC MP in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy participated in the proceedings of the House.

Soon after the House assembled for the day and the papers were laid on the table, Kharge raised an issue with the Chair to acknowledge the suspension of 12 MPs.



The Chairman said the matter has already been discussed between the government and the Opposition and it is decided that the matter will be considered if the suspended MPs express regret for their act that led to the suspension.

Meanwhile, the Opposition members including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Left, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena started sloganeering by standing in the House, and several Opposition members also trooped into the Well of the House.

The Opposition parties were sloganeering "Revoke the suspension", "we want justice", and "dictatorship will not work in democracy".

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders in both the Houses held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.

The Winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

