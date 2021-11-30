Suspension of 12 Oppositions MPs 'important' to maintain dignity of House: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The decision to suspend 12 Oppositions MPs was taken to maintain the dignity of the House, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

"The kind of indiscipline we saw in last Monsoon session was never seen before. One Opposition MP tried to vandalize an LED screen, few MPs attacked women marshals. It was important to take action to maintain the dignity of the House," said the union minister.

Meanwhile, a total of eight Opposition party leaders led by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday met Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, said sources.

According to sources close to the development, the Opposition leader wanted Naidu to rethink his decision over the non-revocation of suspended MPs.

"Naidu said it may not be possible without proper functioning of the House and sincere regret by the errant members for their misconduct," sources added.



This comes after Opposition leaders held another meeting in the office of Kharge on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

The meeting took place following the Opposition leaders' walkouts from both Houses and subsequent protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament.

Opposition MPs staged walkouts from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected revocation of the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

