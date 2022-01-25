Suvendu Adhikari expresses concern over non-participation of DMs from Bengal in meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed concern over the non-participation of District Magistrates from West Bengal in the virtual meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on January 22.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said, "I have written a letter to PM Shri Narendra Modi

ji, expressing my concerns regarding the non-participation of the District Magistrates from WB in the virtual meeting chaired by him on Jan 22. DMs of 190 districts across India attended the meeting."



Slamming the West Bengal government, the BJP leader said, "For how long, would the ruling party of WB, keep on misleading the people, by blaming the Centre for deprivation? It's been going on for almost half a century. This time it seems like, we ourselves are not willing to hold the hand that's being offered to us. This can't go on..."

Notably, earlier in May 2021 too, the West Bengal DMs had skipped the meeting with PM Modi.

In the recent virtual meeting, the Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders. (ANI)

