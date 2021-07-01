Suvendu Adhikari meets Amit Shah, discusses legal issues with Tushar Mehta

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the state BJP prepares to take on the Mamata Banerjee government over post-poll violence in the state during the budget session of assembly starting from July 2.

It will be the first such session after the results of assembly polls on May 2.

Sources stated that Adhikari briefed Shah regarding the prevailing situation in West Bengal.

Adhikari also met the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta to discuss various legal issues.

Adhikari's meeting with Mehta is being considered significant as the political battle between the two parties has also entered courts. BJP is making rigorous attempts to get justice to those who the party says have faced violence at the hands of TMC cadres after assembly poll results were declared.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre, Trinamool Congress government and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to investigate into causes and reasons of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has also challenged Adhikari's victory from Nandigram in Kolkata High Court.

Apart from the post-poll violence, the BJP is likely to take on the Trinamool Congress government on "fake vaccination camps" and "poor preparedness of the government to fight COVID-19" during the assembly session.

The budget is expected to witness fireworks between BJP and the ruling TMC.

A NHRC team had recently visited Bengal to probe the post-poll violence. The team, which went to the state on orders of Calcutta High Court, faced "heckling" in Jadavpur.

During his visit to Delhi, Adhirkari also met Nitish Pramanik, BJP MP from Cooch Behar (ANI)