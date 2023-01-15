Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC on slapping incident, calls it a party of 'goons'

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 14 (ANI): BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its leader Shivam Roy allegedly slapping a BJP Mandal President.

"TMC is a party of goons, and its leaders engage in 'gundagardi'," said Suvendu reacting while commenting on the incident.

"I will make him (the tmc leader) wash the feet of the BJP leader with his hands," he added.



The BJP Mandal President named Sagar Biswas was slapped up by the local TMC leader in front of state Food Minister Rathin Ghosh on Saturday while the Minister was speaking with the villagers and hearing their grievances.

The Minister had gone to Sari Pona village of Ichapur under Nilgunj Panchayat area to engage with the common people under the 'Didir Rakshakawach' Programme of the ruling party.

After offering puja in the local Nandadulal temple, the Minister sat on the Temple floor and spoke to villagers who had come to him with grievances like lack of drainage system, roads and drinking water.

The BJP Mandal President Sagar Biswas had come as a common villager to express his grievances to the minister when he was slapped by the TMC leader present at the spot.

Ghosh has expressed regret over the incident and claimed that the incident didn't happen in front of him and that he learnt about it later. (ANI)

