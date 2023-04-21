Suvendu Adhikari writes to Union Minister Shekhawat on "hijacking credit" for Jal Jeevan Mission by West Bengal govt

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote to Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking direction to the West Bengal governmnet to follow protocols while inaugurating Jal Jeevan Mission projects in the State and while carrying out publicity activities associated with the inauguration events.

In his letter to Jal Shakrti Minister, Adhikari said, "It is with great pleasure, I would like to thank you for the timely execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission Projects. The doorstep connectivity of drinking water in rural homes is the biggest gift to the people in this heatwave situation. The people of India are wholeheartedly thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi across India. However, the scenario is a bit different in West Bengal as the State government is trying their level best to hijack the credit due to PM and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti."

He said after the tough stance taken by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, West Bengal government and the State administration has reluctantly started to use the name Jal Jeevan Mission instead of Jal Swapna.



However, Adhikari said the West Bengal government is still, unethically trying to pass it off as their own project.

"The image of the Prime Minister is conspicuously absent in publicity and display materials and plaques. But at least 50 per cent of the space of such advertisement or display boards and signages is reserved for the picture of the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. I have no problem regarding the display of the image of CM, but it cannot be a

substitute for the PM's image," he said.

"So it is my earnest request to you, that kindly instruct the West Bengal government to follow the protocols regarding the publicity and the inaugural events, which the State government and the District Administration must adhere to. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti should monitor the adherence of such protocols. The printing and display of the Prime Minister's image in the publicity materials, advertisements, banners and plaques is a must and should be non-negotiable," added Adhikari. (ANI)

