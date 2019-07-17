BJP leader Subramanian Swamy [Photo/ANI]
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy [Photo/ANI]

Swamy calls for terminating RS membership of Vaiko over his anti-Hindi comments

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:41 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu urging for the termination of the Rajya Sabha membership of newly elected MDMK Member of Parliament Vaiko, who he claimed had breached the Constitution of India with his anti-Hindi comments.
In his letter dated July 16, the BJP leader stated that Vaiko's remarks against the Hindi language is a gross violation of Article 351 of the Constitution and this matter must be referred to Ethics Committee and the Upper House should pass a resolution to "unseat" him.
He also stated that the Ethics Committee of the Upper House must determine whether "he (Vaiko) is fit to remain as a member of Rajya Sabha anymore," Swamy stated in his letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.
"I write this letter to urge you to refer the case of the recently elected member of Rajya Sabha Shri. V Gopala Samy alias Vaiko to the Ethics Committee of the Rajya Sabha to determine whether he is fit to remain as a member of the Rajya Sabha any more," Swamy said.
"His (Vaiko alias V. Gopala Swamy) widely published statement that Hindi is not a developed language and only book published as literature in Hindi is the Railway Time-Table. This is an aggravated insult to all Indians. He also demands that the Prime Minister should speak in Parliament in English only, which is also a slur on one of our National languages Hindi which is recognised under Article 351 of the Constitution of India as an official language or the Union of India," Swamy said.
Swamy further said that Vaiko had grossly insulted the nation by stating that Sanskrit is a dead language and it is useless to learn it, when Article 351 mandates the Sanskrit vocabulary should be used in Hindi.
"Mr. Vaiko has flouted the Oath he took (as Candidate) and upon election to uphold the Constitution. Hence it is highly objectionable and unethical breach of his Oath to uphold the Constitution, and a slur on the patriotic Indian people. Hence I think it is appropriate to refer this matter to the Ethics Committee and hold an inquiry to determine whether a Resolution should be passed by the House to unseat Mr.Vaiko from his membership of the House for his conduct unbecoming of a Member of the House," the letter stated. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:33 IST

K'taka: BJP councillor allegedly thrashes health inspector over...

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): A BJP councillor was allegedly assaulted and injured a health inspector here in Udupi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:23 IST

K'taka Speaker can't be forced to decide on MLAs' resignations...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In a major relief to the shaky Congress-JDS coalition, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:20 IST

Prayagraj: CBI raids Atiq Ahmed's residence amid tight security

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted a search at the residence of jailed Uttar Pradesh leader and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:19 IST

Mumbai: Railways services hit due to 'overhead problems':...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Shuttle and special services between Ambernath, Karjat and Khopoli and Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane have been started to clear extra rush from these stations, a railway official said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:04 IST

Prayagraj: CBI raids Atiq Ahmed's residence amid tight security

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday began a search at the residence of jailed Uttar Pradesh leader and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:55 IST

TMC MPs to protest against govt for sharing citizens' personal data

New Delhi [India], Jul 17 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will on Wednesday stage a protest against the alleged sharing of personal data of citizens by the government in the Parliament complex.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:39 IST

MP govt to propose amendments to cow slaughter prevention law

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): State Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav will introduce a proposal to amend the 'cow slaughter prevention law' in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:35 IST

Prayagraj: Court grants relief to Adityanath in 20-year-old murder case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A special MP-MLA court granted big relief to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by rejecting a 20-year-old murder case filed against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:23 IST

UP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of 14 people killed...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the 14 people who have died due to rain-related incidents in different districts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:22 IST

Delhi: Union Cabinet to meet today

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place here on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:09 IST

SP alleges harassment of Azam Khan through bogus cases, forms delegation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Alleging that Rampur lawmaker is unnecessarily being harassed through registration of fake cases against him, Samajwadi Party has formed a high-level delegation of its legislative party members to look into the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:08 IST

Rains bring down temperatures in Delhi-NCR, but cause traffic jams

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): After a prolonged dry spell, national capital and its adjoining regions such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida on Wednesday observed a good rainfall and thundershower activities.

Read More
iocl