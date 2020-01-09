Swapan Dasgupta leaves WB's Birbhum-based university after students withdrew protest

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, who was allegedly locked inside a room at Vishwa Bharati University in Birbhum district, has now left the varsity premises after students affiliated to Left student organisations withdrew their protest.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader claimed that he was locked inside a room by a mob at Vishwa-Bharati University, where he was addressing a meeting on the amended Citizenship Act.

"How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into a room now with mob outside," he said in a tweet.

Dasgupta later said, "I had come to Vishwa Bharati to address a lecture series on Citizenship Amendment Bill. It was not a party program." (ANI)

