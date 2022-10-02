Swayampurna initiative inspired from Gandhi's Gram Swarajya concept, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that the Swayampurna initiative of the state is inspired form Mahatama Gandhi's concept of Gram Swarajya.

Gandhi's Gram Swarajya advocated for republic villages which would be independent of their neighbourhood for the vital wants but still would be dependent on each other for various other things that are necessary. Thus, as per Gandhi, every village's first concern should be to grow its own food crops and cotton for its cloth.

CM Sawant had announced for Swsayampurna Goa 2.0 mission while taking charge of the CM office for the second consecutive time in March 2022, aiming to make the state "Swayampurna" in the true sense under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission to make the state self-reliant, for generating employment and developing tourism infrastructure at his top priorities.

In a conversation with ANI, Sawant said that the Swayampurna Goa initiative was inspired by Mahatama Gandhi's concept of Gram Swarajya and said that the state government has been working with his inspiration.

"Shlokas from Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible were recited to give the message of equality. Swayampurna Goa's initiative is also inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's concept of Gram Swarajya," CM Sawant said while attending a function to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



In the state-level function at old Goa, the CM further said that the state and central government have been working with Gandhiji's inspiration.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change. Several events are held in India and worldwide to mark the occasion.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.

Fondly known as 'Bapu', his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades worldwide. (ANI)

