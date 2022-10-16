"Symbol of giving": Goa Guv PS Sreedharan Pillai remembers Jayprakash Narayan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday remembered late Janata Party leader and socialist Jayaprakash Narayan and referred to him as a "symbol of giving".

During a book release event of 'PM enna Rasikan' in Kochi, which is based on the life of senior Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party leader PM Velayudhan in Kerala's Kochi, the Goa Governor Pillai emphasised that yesterday's politics was that of the 'givers' and mentioned that there is nothing wrong in "asking for a position" in politics.

"Yesterday the politics belonged to givers. It is not wrong to take something or ask for a position in politics, however, the politics of givers should not disappear," Governor PS Pillai said.

"This is the time to remember Jayaprakash Narayan gave up the post of Prime Minister, he is a symbol of giving. The question of JP or JCB often arises in politics as we see JCB more," he added.

Addressing a rally at the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Chhapra on October 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon. the Indian independence activist, theorist, socialist and political leader, at his ancestral village Sitab Diara area located on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary.



"His entire life was committed to the uplift of the landless, backward and downtrodden. He sacrificed power for the cause. In the 70s, when the Congress government imposed an Emergency on the country, JP raised his voice against it," Amit Shah said.

JP was an "unstoppable individual" who was sent to Hazaribagh jail during the freedom movement in 1942 and remained undeterred by the government of Indira Gandhi too. After the emergency was lifted, JP brought the entire opposition together and, for the first time, attempted to establish a government that the Congress could not control, Home Minister said.

Shah also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to build a research centre with a memorial here for the coming generation to give a new impetus to the country's development by inspiring from the JP's ideas.

Narayan was a socialist and political leader. He is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition parties against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow he had called for a "total revolution" (Sampoorna Kranti).

In 1999, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in recognition of his social service. Other awards include the Magsaysay award for Public Service in 1965.

Jayprakash Narayan was born on 11 October 1902 in the village of Sitabdiara, Ballia district, United Provinces, British India (present-day Saran district, Bihar, India) Sitabdiara is a large village, straddling two states and three districts -- Saran and Bhojpur in Bihar and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

