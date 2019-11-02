SDMC) officials took stock of the pollution mitigation measures near Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
SDMC) officials took stock of the pollution mitigation measures near Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

T20 match: SDMC intensify anti-pollution measures around Arun Jaitley Stadium

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Just a day ahead of first India- Bangladesh T20i on Sunday, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials took stock of the pollution mitigation measures near Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI Aman Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Central Zone, SDMC said measures such as sprinkling water and mechanical sweeping were used to settle down the dust particles.
"We have intensified measures and also have deployed additional tankers to spray water. Mechanical sweepers have been put in place to collect dust from the roads," he said.
On Friday, Delhi's air quality dropped to "severe-plus", termed "emergency" levels. Schools have been shut till November 5. A public health emergency was declared by the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government.
Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that no match should take place in Delhi until the pollution levels are brought under control.
"No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi. I do not think any match should happen here in Delhi untill the pollution level come under control. The biggest issue that is bothering the Delhites is about pollution."

The poor air quality in Delhi has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi. The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 3. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:37 IST

J-K: Security forces nab 1 LeT terrorist in Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Security forces on Saturday arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore. Arms and Ammunition have been recovered.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Delhi: Missing 6-year-old boy found dead near his house

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A missing 6-year-old boy was found dead near his house in New Gautam Colony in Delhi on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:35 IST

Congress, JD-S accuse BJP of poaching MLAs after purported video surfaces

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After a purported video of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa surfaced, Congress and JD-S on Saturday accused the BJP of having misused government agencies for allegedly poaching their MLAs in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:35 IST

Court allows ED to record Christian Michel's statement in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A special court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record the statement of Christian Michel, who is an accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:32 IST

Cong calls meeting of Opposition parties seeking support for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Congress has called a meeting of opposition parties on Monday seeking their support on its 10-day nationwide agitation targeting the Central government over the issues of "economic slowdown, agrarian distress, unemployment & the proposed Regional Comprehensive Econo

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:30 IST

Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti' leaders meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Leaders of 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Sena alliance) including Ramdas Athawale, Mahadev Jankar and Vinayak Mete on Saturday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the ongoing issues on government formation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Navjot Singh will attend inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Former Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur corridor if he gets requisite clearances from the concerned authorities, said his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:26 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court takes cognizance on ED...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Taking cognizance on a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a special court on Saturday issued production warrant for businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:13 IST

Delhi may receive rainfall after Nov 6: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that national capital may receive rainfall after November 6 increase in the wind speed in the region, bringing some relief from the hazardous air quality.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:01 IST

'Singing cop' Nagamallu diverts water from waterlogged area to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A traffic inspector, Nagamallu who has also earned a reputation as the 'singing cop', recently took a social responsibility and diverted water from a waterlogged area to make way for the commuters and vehicles, while being on duty.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:51 IST

Panchkula court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet,...

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A local court on Saturday dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan and 39 others in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:47 IST

SC to consider EPCA report on air pollution on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday consider a report by Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority on related to air pollution.

Read More
iocl